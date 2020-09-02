Marie Osmond Exits as ‘The Talk’ Co-Host After 1 Season
Osmond’s departure comes ahead of the daytime talk show’s 11th season
Reid Nakamura | September 2, 2020 @ 6:38 PM
Last Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 6:39 PM
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Marie Osmond has stepped down as a co-host of “The Talk” after just one season, TheWrap has confirmed.
Osmond’s exit follows the departure of the CBS daytime talk show’s longtime showrunner John Redmann back in August. “The Talk” is set to return for Season 11 later this month.
“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS said in a statement to Deadline, which first reported news of Osmond’s departure. “We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”
For the past year, Osmond co-hosted the show alongside Sharon Osborne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba, with episodes filmed remotely since earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to joining the show as a full-time co-host, Osmond was a frequent guest, appearing as a guest co-host more than 40 times across the show’s first nine years. She was tapped to join the table as a regular host in May 2019 after host and co-creator Sara Gilbert announced her departure to focus on ABC’s “The Conners.”
From Oprah to Ellen, daytime TV has found its own array of talk-show stars. But clearly the format isn't for everyone. Here are eight ill-fated talk shows from stars who deserved better.
Queen Latifah is a real head-scratcher. The rapper and actress has broad audience appeal and likeability. But she's bombed with two different talk shows titled "The Queen Latifah Show," one in 1999-2001 and another from 2013 to 2015.
Everyone loves Tony Danza, right? Maybe not. The irrepressible former "Taxi" and "Who's the Boss" star premiered "The Tony Danza Show" in 2004. Audiences were apparently unimpressed by games like "Extravadanza!" and the show was yanked after two years.
"The Wayne Brady Show" arose out of his work on ABC's primetime improv hit "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" But Brady's charm evidently didn't translate to daytime, and the show was axed in 2004 after two seasons.
Jane Pauley was the widely admired cohost of "Today." That would make her a natural fit for her own daytime show, right? Nope. "The Jane Pauley Show" premiered in 2004 and was canceled after just one season.
"Anderson Live" had one of the most impressive sets in talk-show history, with big picture windows looking out on Central Park in New York. But viewers didn't care all that much for the view and CNN newsman Anderson Cooper saw his show axed after two seasons, ending in 2013.
Katie Couric's syndicated daytime talkshow, "Katie," was canceled in 2013 a year after it debuted in 2012, airing for a total of 2 seasons. The ill-fated show, which failed to break through to the “Ellen” and “Dr. Phil” ranks, was distributed by Disney/ABC Television Group.
“The Meredith Vieira Show” was canceled in 2016 after 2 seasons. After debuting in 2014, it was quickly renewed for a second season, which premiered to much lower ratings than the first season. After the cancellation, Vieira transitioned to coverage of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro for NBCUniversal.
Harry Connick Jr.'s syndicated daytime talk show, "Harry," was canceled by NBCUniversal Television Distribution in 2018 after only two seasons. It had aired on Fox-owned stations for a total of 299 episodes, though in the end, it failed to find its footing.
From Oprah to Ellen, daytime TV has found its own array of talk-show stars. But clearly the format isn't for everyone. Here are eight ill-fated talk shows from stars who deserved better.