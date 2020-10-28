Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter Among 11 Cast in Greg Nicotero’s ‘Creepshow’ at Shudder

The forthcoming second season of “Creepshow” has added 11 more to its cast, including Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter, Iman Benson, Ryan Kwanten and Barbara Crampton.

Based on the George A. Romero film, the anthology series from showrunner Greg Nicotero is set to return with six additional episodes in 2021. Additional cast members announced Wednesday include C. Thomas Howell, Denise Crosby, Breckin Meyer, Ted Raimi, Kevin Dillon and Eric Edelstein.

The group joins previously announced stars Anna Camp, Adam Pally, Keith David, Ashley Laurence and Josh McDermitt. Season 2 will feature a new set of stories, including a two-part episode about “an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group,” another in which “an exterminator makes an infernal bargain” and one about “a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality.”

“Creepshow” debuted on Shudder in September 2019 and has since risen to become the genre-focused streaming service’s most-watched series to date.

“Creepshow” is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment and Striker Entertainment. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are EPs for Monster Agency Productions. Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are EPs for Taurus. Russell Binder is EP and Marc Mostman is co-EP for Striker.