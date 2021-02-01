Marilyn Manson Removed From ‘American Gods’ After Abuse Accusation

Marilyn Manson will be removed from an upcoming episode of “American Gods” in light of abuse allegations from his ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood, Starz said Monday.

“Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Manson appeared in a recurring role on the currently airing third season of the Neil Gaiman adaptation and had one episode awaiting air at the time of Wood’s accusation on Monday. The network is currently re-editing the episode, and Manson is not expected to appear in any future installments.

The performer previously appeared in two episodes of the series as Johan Wengren, the lead singer of a Viking death metal band.

Also Read: Marilyn Manson's 'Creepshow' Episode Scrapped by Shudder After Evan Rachel Wood's Abuse Accusation

Wood, who was engaged to Manson from 2010 to 2011, accused Manson in an Instagram post of “grooming” her when she was a teenager and “horrifically” abusing her for years.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” she wrote. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

In light of her accusation, Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and fired from the Shudder anthology series “Creepshow.”

Manson responded in an Instagram post on Wednesday, calling Wood’s statement a “horrible distortion of reality.”