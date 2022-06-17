Marilyn Monroe Dress Not Damaged by Kim Kardashian, Ripley’s Museum Says

Kim Kardashian did not damage the Marilyn Monroe “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress after wearing it to the Met Gala, according to Ripley’s Believe It Or Not.

Ripley’s denied claims that Kardashian wrecked the back of the dress yesterday, according to the AP.

“From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” Ripley’s Amanda Joiner, vice president of publishing and licensing, said in the statement.

Joiner shepherded the dress through the gala as well as its transport from its display in Orlando to New York. Once at the top of the Met steps, Kardashian changed into a replica of the dress, but the back, where the damage looks to have taken place, was concealed under a white jacket as she climbed the stairs.

The Ripley’s Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida purchased the dress for $4.81 million in 2016. Monroe wore the dress, which was tailor-made for her, in 1962 to sing to then President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

Ripley’s also cites a report detailing dress’s condition in early 2017, which states that “a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,” among other instances of damage.

Over 2,500 crystals decorate the dress, which was based on a sketch by Bob Mackie, when he worked for costumer Jean Louis.

While many historians and others worried about how Kardashian would fit into the dress, Ripley’s stands by its intention to honor Monroe’s legacy.

“Our mission is to both entertain and educate visitors and fans, and sparking conversations like the discourse around Marilyn Monroe’s dress does just that,” the company said. “No matter which side of the debate you are on, the historical importance of the dress has not been negated, but rather highlighted. A entirely new group of young people have now been introduced to the legacy of Marilyn Monroe.”