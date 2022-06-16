Trevor Noah thinks that Ripley’s needs to shoulder at least some of the blame for the significant damage done to the Marilyn Monroe dress that Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala, considering they gave her the green light to wear it in the first place.

“Kim obviously took a big risk and it backfired,” the late night host said during Wednesday’s “The Daily Show,” adding that Ripley’s still deserves “most of the blame.”

“They’re the ones who loaned the dress to Kim,” he argued. “Because Ripley’s owns the dress, they’re in charge of preserving it. So, if they told her it was okay to wear it, that’s on them.”

Kardashian has been under fire for months for choosing to don the famous dress that Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to to John F. Kennedy. She reportedly only wore the original to walk the carpet at the Met Gala before changing into a replica for the rest of the night.

Recently surfaced photos and videos of the dress show that it did endure damage from the occasion, when compared to photos of the dress from a 2016 auction. Beading along the back of the dress has fallen off, and there are several tears in the fabric along the zipper and clasps. According to Rolling Stone, the silk souffle fabric is no longer produced and is actually banned in the U.S. because it is highly flammable — meaning the dress is unlikely to be repaired.

Noah did contend that, while Ripley’s should be blamed for the incident, Kardashian also should have used better judgement.

“The Marilyn Monroe dress is a one-of-a-kind piece of American history,” he said. “The Met Gala happens every year. People dress like hamburgers there. You could have worn anything else. Because if you are entrusted with a piece of American history, you better do everything you can to take care of it.”

However, Noah did also admit he understood the temptation. He joked that, while he may not know all the standards for preserving artifacts, he thinks he would also get up close and personal with one if given the chance.

“If the Louvre called me and they said I could kiss the Mona Lisa for a selfie, I would do it and I would use tongue,” he said.