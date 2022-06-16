During this week’s January 6 committee hearings, it was revealed that Kimberly Guilfoyle was paid $60,000 for her brief speech that day introducing Donald Trump Jr. to the crowd. And while people were gobsmacked by the number, Seth Meyers couldn’t quite piece together why the intro itself was even necessary, considering the setting.

Following the hearing on Tuesday, it was revealed that Guilfoyle — who worked on Trump’s campaign and is engaged to Trump Jr. — was paid by Turning Point Action for her speech. Of course, “speech” is a bit generous of a term, considering her remarks lasted less than three minutes. But again, it wasn’t so much the amount of money that Meyers was confused by, as it was the necessity of it.

“$60,000 for a speech that was less than three minutes long — and to introduce her fiancé. If there was ever a man who needed no introduction, it’s Don Jr. at a far-right conservative rally,” Meyers said. “That’s like going up at a ‘Star Trek’ convention to introduce William Shatner. Uh, they know him.”

Meyers then acted out exactly how he thought it would go for someone who tried to build up that particular introduction. You can watch the moment in Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video here and above.

The late night host then questioned why she even asked to get paid, if she sincerely thought she was speaking for a noble cause.

“Also, if she genuinely thought this was a revolution to save America from tyranny, then why was she getting paid at all?” Meyers argued. “It’s not a corporate speaking gig where you charge your standard rate. You think Paul Revere got paid for his midnight ride?”

He added: “Who could forget his famous quote: ‘One if by land, two if by sea, and $60k to cover all my expenses.”