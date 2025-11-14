Marjorie Taylor Greene explained why she’s in favor of having files related to disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein released, despite President Donald Trump condemning Republicans who’ve signed the discharge petition.

“It’s for the victims,” Greene said during an appearance on “CBS Mornings” on Friday. “These women have been waiting, some of them for decades. I talked to several victims that were raped by Jeffrey Epstein back in the ’90s, and so this is information that has needed to come out for a very long time, and the American people have demanded it.”

The congresswoman went on to share that Americans deserve “transparency” from their government, adding that people with power should not be protected from prosecution.

Watch the clip below.

“Rich, powerful people should not be protected; that is completely wrong, and it’s a message to victims everywhere — victims of rape, human trafficking and children who are trapped in terrible situations — that the government will not protect the predators, that we will work hard to protect the victims,” Greene explained.

When asked why she thinks Trump is opposed to the release of the documents, Greene said she has no idea, as she states the victims she’s spoken to have cleared the president of any wrongdoing.

“The women themselves have said Donald Trump did nothing wrong, and even their attorneys said that Donald Trump was the only one that helped them,” Greene said. “Just being very honest with you, it’s something that I don’t understand. I think it’s a huge miscalculation.”

As far as if she thinks Trump has something to hide: She says no.

“I don’t because I believe the women, and the women have said over and over again that Donald Trump did nothing wrong,” Greene said.

Watch her full “CBS Mornings” appearance in the video above.