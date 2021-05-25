Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing pushback from her own party as she continues to insist various COVID-19 safety measures are comparable to the Holocaust.

On Tuesday, Greene continued her days-long comparison and tweeted a link to a local news article about grocery store employees not having to wear masks at work if they’re fully vaccinated against the virus that has shaken the world for over a year, ravaging the U.S. economy and killing at least 590,000 Americans.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable,” she wrote.

Ben Shapiro replied to the tweet, writing, “This is demented nonsense. It is nothing like the Holocaust, and any comparison thereto is both insulting and insane.” Ben Shapiro being Ben Shapiro, he also added a note claiming Democratic representatives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are facing less media scrutiny than Greene for what he sees as their “de facto support for genocidal anti-Jewish terrorist group Hamas.”

Greene didn’t like that, however, so she responded, “I never compared it to the Holocaust, only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years. Stop feeding into the left wing media attacks on me. Everyone should be concerned about the squads support for terrorists and discrimination against unvaxxed people. Why aren’t they?”

She also got into it with reporters like Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman, but it was other Republicans whose criticism resounded most.

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson mused that while Greene’s comments are “disgusting,” they’re also a “cash cow for her” and she knows they’ll get coverage. (Not wrong!)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, too, weighed in: “Remember when we all criticized AOC for comparing detention centers to concentration camps? Because it was so stupid and insulting to Holocaust survivors? You’re doing the same thing. Just stop. Members of Congress should think before they speak.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy released a statement Tuesday, five days after Greene began making her Holocaust comparisons.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language,” he said.