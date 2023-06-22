Well, there’s no denying it now: Marjorie Taylor Greene has definitively called Lauren Boebert a “little bitch” in an apparent double-down that was very much on the record – meaning the two right-leaning Trump loyalists are now openly feuding, and “absolutely not” on the road to reconciliation.

“She has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me,” Greene told Semafor, which was following up on a report detailing a heated exchange on the House floor this week involving similarly harsh name-calling that could not be heard on camera, but was corroborated by sources to The Daily Beast.

Greene was apparently upset that Boebert had “copied” her articles of impeachment meant for President Joe Biden, and then “leapfrogged” her efforts. When Semafor asked whether there was a chance the impeachment-minded representatives would ever reconcile, Greene said: “Absolutely not.”

The Georgia congresswoman and her Colorado colleague could be seen arguing while a third representative had the floor and was speaking.

“I was sitting down, and so I stood up and I said, ‘I’m happy to clarify my public statements to your face,'” she told Semafor later in the day. “I told her exactly what I think about her.”

Greene, who introduced articles of impeachment as early as January 2021 and again in May, also acknowledged that her feud with Boebert has been boiling for a while. Boebert’s impeachment articles did, in fact, come later – and included a provision to force an immediate vote.

Greene told reporters on Wednesday morning that Boebert had “basically copied my articles,” then confronted her about what she’d said to the press.

“It’s purely for fundraising,” she told Semafor. “It’s throwing out red meat so that people will donate to her campaign because she’s coming up on the end of the month, and she’s trying to produce good fundraising numbers.”

Greene also told Semafor that Boebert accused her of “accidentally spitting on her lip,” and tried at one point to re-engage the conversation before Greene shut it down.

“I said ‘You need to shut up because the only person that’s recognized to speak right now is [Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.],” who was giving a speech.

Boebert’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.