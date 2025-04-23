Jimmy Kimmel Jokes ‘There’s Going to Be Some Firings’ on His Staff After Not Being Shown MTG’s Response to the Pope’s Death | Video

“I did not know that. I don’t know how I didn’t!” the ABC host says, pointedly turning to look at his crew

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (Photo Credit: ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel is typically well-prepared ahead of his late night shows, but on Tuesday night, there was one piece of news he missed — and according to the ABC host, some of his staff are definitely getting fired for it.

The item in question was Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s response to Pope Francis’s death, which was no form of sympathy or condolences. In fact, she didn’t address it directly at all. Instead, just hours after he died, Greene posted on social media that “today there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.”

Kimmel was made aware of the post by none other that Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who scoffed at the “cringy” words.

“She’s dumb and a low life,” Crockett said.

The late night host was stunned by the post, admitting he had not heard about it until that moment.

“Wow, that’s really, that’s — I did not know that,” he stuttered, before turning his attention to his crew off stage. “I don’t know how I didn’t! There’s going to be some firings!”

You can watch the moment from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.

Jimmy Kimmel monologue Seth Hegseth Leaks
Read Next
Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Pete Hegseth Leaks So Much He 'Should Be Wearing Depends to Work' | Video

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments