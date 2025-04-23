Jimmy Kimmel Jokes ‘There’s Going to Be Some Firings’ on His Staff After Not Being Shown MTG’s Response to the Pope’s Death | Video

Jimmy Kimmel is typically well-prepared ahead of his late night shows, but on Tuesday night, there was one piece of news he missed — and according to the ABC host, some of his staff are definitely getting fired for it.

The item in question was Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s response to Pope Francis’s death, which was no form of sympathy or condolences. In fact, she didn’t address it directly at all. Instead, just hours after he died, Greene posted on social media that “today there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.”

Kimmel was made aware of the post by none other that Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who scoffed at the “cringy” words.

“She’s dumb and a low life,” Crockett said.

The late night host was stunned by the post, admitting he had not heard about it until that moment.

“Wow, that’s really, that’s — I did not know that,” he stuttered, before turning his attention to his crew off stage. “I don’t know how I didn’t! There’s going to be some firings!”

You can watch the moment from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.