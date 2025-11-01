Marjorie Taylor Greene Downplays Criticism of Republican Leadership: ‘I’ve Got a Great Relationship With the President’ | Video

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claimed she was not at odds with President Donald Trump, despite being a vocal critic of Republican leadership amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The congresswoman shed light on where she stood with Trump during a Friday appearance on “Real Time With Bill Maher,” where it was suggested the president was “mad” at her for the criticism she’s shared in recent weeks.

“Actually, I’ve got a great relationship with the president,” Greene told host Bill Maher. “I’ve always supported him and gave him my support for free.”

Yet, Greene didn’t deny she has frequently spoken out — and on liberal media, too — amid the shutdown. As Maher noted, she’s “dissented” on the Epstein files, healthcare, ICE, government shutdown, etc.

“So, a lot of the things I say are against my own party, but they’re mainly my frustrations in Congress,” she added. “I believe that Congress should be solving a lot of these problems. However, Congress is not solving these problems, and I have Republican leadership.”

Greene shared she had particular angst over the healthcare premiums, which are set to increase amid the federal standstill.

“Here’s why I’m angry. The Democrats passed Obamacare, but yet the Republicans have never done anything to correct the problems that exist with it,” she went on. “And I blame my own party. That’s absolutely wrong. And I don’t think it’s an easy thing to fix. However, it’s something that we should have a plan for. And [House Speaker] Mike Johnson for a month now cannot give me a single policy idea and I’m angry about that.”

Health care subsidies have been at the heart of the shutdown since it began on Oct. 1, leaving at least 670,000 federal employees furloughed.

Greene made vocal shutdown attacks on CNN earlier this month and is set to next to appear on “The View” on Tuesday, Election Day.

“Real Time With Bill Maher” airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.