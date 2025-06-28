Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson Praise Zohran Mamdani’s ‘Right Answer’ in NYC Mayor Debate | Video

Democratic nominee and frontrunner for New York City’s mayor Zohran Mamdani had two unlikely supporters – albeit fleetingly — in Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The pair discussed the recently nominated leader on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” and each noted that one of Mamdani’s comments was “the right answer” to give.

While participating in a debate, Mamdani and other mayoral candidates were asked what foreign country they would visit as mayor. As Carlson pointed out, while his counterparts mostly answered Israel, a nod to New York’s largest Jewish population, Mamdani insisted he would remain in the city to take care of business.

Play video

“Well, he gave the right answer,” Greene said. Carlson agreed.

The duo were also quick to underscore that they do not personally align with Mamdani’s political views, but are impressed by his ability to connect with voters.

His top primary opponent, former mayor Andrew Cuomo, was “seen as the dirty establishment Democrat,” Greene said, which “really never solved anyone’s problems.”

Mamdani offered something new, she continued. “They’re still poor. They can’t afford life. They can afford to move up in the world. And so they looked at Andrew Cuomo and like, why am I going to vote for him? He’s not going to make my life better.”

“And so they look at this man who’s been in our country for what? Six years? Six years. So he’s foreign-born. He’s a socialist and he’s promising to empty the prisons and do all kinds of crazy things … he’s talking to them on their level and talking about the problems they are facing relating to them with the problems you’re facing. So these young people have no choice, but to turn to this,” Greene also said.

Mamdani was born in Uganda and lived in South Africa before immigrating to the United States with his family when he was seven years old.

If there is one conservative who has taken issue with Mamdani’s election, it’s Donald Trump.

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line,” he wrote on Truth Social Wednesday. “Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.”

Watch the interview with Greene and Carlson in the video above.