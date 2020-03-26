Mark Blum Remembered by Co-Stars Madonna, Rosanna Arquette: ‘A Remarkable Human’

The “Desperately Seeking Susan” actor died Wednesday of complications from coronavirus at age 69

| March 26, 2020 @ 3:21 PM
Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan

Getty Images

Stars of the screen and the stage like Madonna, Rosanna Arquette, Bernadette Peters and many more paid their respects Thursday to veteran actor Mark Blum, who died Wednesday due to complications from the coronavirus.

Blum’s “Desperately Seeking Susan” co-stars shared their memories of who they called a “remarkable human” and a “great actor.”

“I want to acknowledge the passing of a remarkable human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones,” Madonna said in an Instagram post Thursday. “I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ in 1985!! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way.”

“I’m sad about this. He was really very kind, was always supportive and funny, a gentle man and a great actor who loved the work,” Arquette, who also shared a promotional wedding photo of herself and her onscreen husband, told TheWrap. “I’m so sad for his family and all the people who love him. This is a tragedy on so many levels. Rest in peace and power Mark Blum.”

Also Read: Mark Blum, Star of 'Desperately Seeking Susan' and 'You,' Dies at 69 Due to Coronavirus Complications

In addition to his onscreen roles, Blum was also a fixture in the New York theater community, and numerous luminaries of the stage such as Judith Light and Bernadette Peters also spoke glowingly of his contributions to Broadway.

“I am so devastated by Mark Blum’s passing. His performances in the dozens of plays I saw him in were unfailingly deep, subtle, hilarious and moving in equal measure,” Cynthia Nixon said. “Seeing his name in the Playbill always meant you were in for a treat. Also just one of the loveliest humans ever.”

“Mark Blum, so generous, so kind, so humble, so talented. Our time together in the play ‘The Assembled Parties’ at MTC was a true joy,” Light said in a tweet. “May he rest in peace knowing that he transformed the lives of so many and was cherished by so many; me among them.”

“Mark Blum RIP. So sad to lose you to this horrid crisis!” Peters wrote.

Also Read: 'Law & Order: SVU' Crew Member Dies at 45 Due to Coronavirus Complications

James Van Der Beek starred with Blum in a stage production, he said, the day after wrapping “Dawson’s Creek” in 1997 and learned from him about how to be an actor.

“He was SO good… and generous and kind and I learned so much from him about how to be a professional – lessons that got me through the insanity that was to come. Prayers for his family,” Van Der Beek said.

Even “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn had a story about Blum, saying that Blum was his brother’s first boss when they moved to New York City.

“He was full of hilarious stories about this insane business and was always so kind to my brothers and me, back when we had nothing. Thank you, Mark. RIP,” Gunn said.

Also Read: Evangeline Lilly Issues 'Sincere and Heartfelt Apology' for Refusing to Social-Distance Amid Coronavirus

Blum appeared in the Amazon show “Mozart in the Jungle” with Peters and Malcolm McDowell, who also paid tribute Thursday. McDowell called him a “truly wonderful actor, but more importantly, was a funny sensitive, and beautiful man.”

Blum is survived by his wife, actress Janet Zarish.

See some of the Twitter love for Blum below:

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • celebrity deaths coronavirus mark blum lucia bose floyd cardoz
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
1 of 5

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue