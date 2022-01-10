Oscar-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo and Emmy-winning “House, M.D.” alum Hugh Laurie have joined the cast of filmmaker Shawn Levy’s “All the Light We Cannot See” for Netflix, based on the novel of the same name.

The actors join Aria Mia loberti, an actress who is blind and who is making her acting debut in the adaptation playing Marie-Laure, a blind teenager whose path collides with a German soldier as they try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France, according to the streamer.

Ruffalo will play Daniel LeBlanc, who is described as “the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris,” according to Netflix’s character description. “Caring and clever, he’s determined to give his blind daughter Marie as much independence as he can while also protecting her – and the secret gem they carry – from Nazi occupation.”

Laurie is playing Etienne LeBlanc, described by Netflix as “an eccentric and reclusive World War I hero suffering from PTSD. Etienne LeBlanc is a nervous shut-in who records clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance.”

Loberti’s casting was announced in December.

“All the Light We Cannot See,” based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel from Anthony Doerr, is being produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, and written by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”). Levy, who is well-known for his work on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and who recently helmed the 20th Century Studios feature film “Free Guy,” will direct all four episodes.

Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment are the series’ executive producers. Knight will also be an EP. Joe Strechay (“The OA”) will serve as associate producer, blindness and accessibility consultant.