Mark Ruffalo isn’t sure that a standalone Marvel movie featuring his Incredible Hulk is ever going to happen.

“I’d love to do a standalone ‘Hulk,’ I just don’t think that’s ever going to happen,” Ruffalo told GQ in an interview published Wednesday, adding that the CGI used to turn him green and muscular boasts a high pricetag. “It’s very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly. I priced myself out!”

The “Poor Things” Oscar nominee addressed his Marvel character as the studio has struggled to find footing since “Avengers: Endgame,” which saw Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man sacrifice himself for the fate of the universe. Chris Evans’ Captain America will not return to the film franchise either, as characters have been turned over into Marvel’s new phase.

Ruffalo also shared that an actor, who left unnamed, sought advice from him after being offered a role in the MCU. The actor asked Ruffalo whether he worried that certain directors wouldn’t work with him now, naming Paul Thomas Anderson as an example.

“I was like, ‘Oh f–k. If there’s one person I want to work with, it’s Paul Thomas Anderson,” Ruffalo exclaimed. “Well, that sucks.”

As for where the MCU is going, Ruffalo couldn’t say for sure what the future looks like.

“I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique,” he said. “These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don’t know.”

He also is not phased by critics’ opinions that he wasted his best years acting playing a comic book character.

“I’ve heard it a lot from my peers,” he says. “Sometimes I think it’s jealousy, a little bit. Because then I see them run off and do it.”