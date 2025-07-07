Mark Ruffalo called out Joe Rogan over the conservative podcaster’s delayed response to the ICE raid targeting everyday undocumented migrant workers.

“Dear @joerogan. It’s a little late now to pretend like Project 2025 didn’t exist and wasn’t the play book all along,” Ruffalo shared in a Threads post on Sunday. The “Mickey 17” actor’s remarks comes after statements Rogan made during a recent podcast episode. “You are either not that smart or not that dumb. It’s hard to tell at this point,” Ruffalo added.

Ruffalo’s shade toward Rogan, who recently became a fair-weather fan of Trump after previously standing 10 toes down for the president prior to Trump’s controversial acts as president, comes after the podcaster condemned ICE agents for targeting innocent, working migrants.

“It’s insane. We were told there would be no — well, there are two things that are insane. One is the targeting of migrant workers — not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers — just construction workers, showing up in construction sites, raiding them,” Rogan said during a conversation on a July 2 episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” with Replit CEO Amjad Masad. “Gardeners. Like really?”

In his post, Ruffalo pointed out that Rogan should have known that Trump wouldn’t hold back on putting the GOP-led Project 2025 plan into place, especially given the fact that the internet personality endorsed him ahead of the Presidential Election in 2024.

Project 2025, an over 900-page order that outlines a conservative-led reshaping of the American government, said that it would launch the largest deportation program in American history and would empower ICE to arrest and/or detain undocumented migrants anywhere, including sensitive areas like schools and places of worship.

Per NBC News’ U.S. deportation tracker, there are 55,764 migrants in ICE detention.