Mark Ruffalo, Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington and More Support ‘No Kings’ Protests

Democracy is “in real trouble,” Mark Ruffalo told MSNBC’s Antonio Hylton while attending the “No Kings” rally in New York City Saturday. His words were echoed by Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Kimmel, and many more notable people and celebrities who spoke out in support of the nationwide protests.

“We see a president who has made himself a king and a dictator,” Ruffalo continued. “And we don’t see an opposition that’s powerful enough to stand up against the trampling of our rights, and trampling the Constitution that’s happening every single day with executive orders. With the refusal to obey court orders. Kidnapping of immigrants, people who are here illegally, people whose children are being taken from them. We’re disgusted and we’re scared. And we know that the only way that — to fight this now is for the people, is to come together.”

The actor was also photographed alongside Susan Sarandon.

Pompeo took a more aggressive approach. While speaking to Katie Couric at Tribeca Festival Saturday, she commented, “The simplest answer is, we need more women in power and more women in leadership. These guys are all so angry. What is happening? I don’t know, have a sandwich, smoke a joint, chill the f–k out. What is wrong? They all want to fight and bomb each other.”

Women “[have] this emotional intelligence” she added, and “we’re dealing with a lot of low emotional intelligence and ego.” Pomepo also said, “I can’t say all men, obviously. I’m sorry guys, I love you.”

Washington shared a series of photos of women she met while protesting. “#NoKings, just some QUEENS 😍 I found marching, speaking up, and fighting for Democracy,” she captioned the image carousel.

Gracie Abrams and her mom at an anti-ICE protest in new photo. pic.twitter.com/Nj5DtV47SP — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 14, 2025

Singer Gracie Abrams and her mother joined the rally in New York Saturday. Pop Base shared a photo of the pair carrying a sign that reads, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor” — the quote is attributed to Desmond Tutu.

Kimmel attended a rally in San Francisco with his parents. “A huge, inspiring and yes – peaceful – turnout in the South Bay. I met many people who love this country and still believe it to be a force for good,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am grateful to see so many Americans take action to stand up for our friends and neighbors, most of all, my parents. I know how fortunate I am to have been born into a family that taught me to care about others and that the most important words ever spoken are ‘Love one another.’ It really is as simple as that.”

Singer Moby also shared a video of himself at a protest. “No kings. We need to do everything we can to protect democracy: protest, donate, post, run for office, vote, organize. Also now is absolutely not the time for any in-fighting,” he captioned the footage.

Several stars, including Ayo Edebiri, Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Kathy Griffin, and Glenn Close shared photos and videos from protests in their Instagram Stories.

Large crowds gathered Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s detainment and deportation of immigrants in the United States, as well as the president’s $45 million military parade on what happens to be his 79th birthday.

Trump’s own military parade is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The parade route will begin at the Pentagon and end at the White House.