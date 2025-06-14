‘No Kings’ Immigration Protests Kick Off Early Nationwide as Massive Military Parade Planned in D.C.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.:

At a rally of thousands before the Capitol building in St. Paul, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison paid tribute to State Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was shot and killed overnight, along with her husband, by an assassin dressed as a police officer. The assailant, who also shot a state senator and his wife – still fighting for their lives on Saturday following surgery – was still at large.

“Melissa was a valiant, brave, true warrior and truly compassionate person,” Ellison said. “I want you to know a little bit about Melissa, because Melissa is a person where if you did the things she did, yo’d be on the right track in life. She was a powerful political leader, but she also was a passionate and kind person. Melissa proved you can be a politician, and be a good person … she really was both.”

Ellison turned his ire toward the Trump administration’s immigration policy, repeatedly saying “No kings! No kings!” from the dais and calling the president a dictator. “Every single thing he does is so illegal and unconstitutional.”

“[Hortman] understood that everyone was entitled to due process. She understood that the rule of law is important in a free society. …. she was a beautiful human being.”

PREVIOUSLY:

From Southern California to Washington, D.C., and all points between, large crowds began to gather for the planned “No Kings” rally against the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration enforcement efforts on Saturday, the same day the president was set to preside over a 250th anniversary military parade on his 79th birthday.

The demonstrations followed a week of heated clashes between ICE protesters, state and local law enforcement, and National Guard and Marines who arrived in L.A. on Trump’s disputed orders.

Demonstrations began to materialize Saturday morning in the plazas and streets across the country. By mid-morning, thousands of people had already packed Liberty Plaza in Atlanta; at the state capitol in Nashville; Love Park in Philadelphia, and at dozens of other locations across the nation.

Los Angeles police chief Jim McDonnell said Saturday that an 8 p.m.-6 p.m. curfew for downtown would remain in place throughout the weekend. Protesters have been demonstrating for more than a week in the area, where much of the Trump administration’s immigration raids have been focused.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have reportedly paused operations at hotels, restaurants and agriculture industry facilities.

Meanwhile Saturday, Trump was expected to be in D.C., where the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary was being celebrated with a massive parade of military hardware and marching troops.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Protesters march near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during a “No Kings Day” protest on June 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

This story will be updated throughout the day …



