‘No Kings’ Protests in Photos: Chicken Costumes, Anti-Fascism Signs and Police Stand-Offs

Large crowds gathered Saturday across the nation to protest the Trump administration’s deportation and detainment of immigrants, as well as the president’s $45 million military parade on what happens to be his 79th birthday.

Photos from the events largely show calm, but determined, protestors who began pouring into public areas, including Downtown Los Angeles, Liberty Plaza in Atlanta; at the state capitol in Nashville; outside Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago and dozens of other locations.

Trump’s own military parade is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The parade route will begin at the Pentagon and end at the White House.

Palm Beach, Florida

Crowds gathered near Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, where they were met by Palm Beach Sheriff officers.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Palm Beach Sheriff officers keep protesters from crossing a bridge to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during a “No Kings Day” protest on June 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Amy Shaw dressed as a chicken joins with other protesters as they prepare to march near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during a “No Kings Day” protest on June 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: A cyclist raises his fist in support of a protest march near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during a “No Kings Day” protest on June 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Protesters prepare to march near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during a “No Kings Day” protest on June 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Protesters stand near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home (in background) during a “No Kings Day” protest on June 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Los Angeles, California

Protests continued in downtown LA, where crowds have met daily to protest ongoing ICE raids in the city.

LOS ANGELES- JUNE 14: Protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles for an anti-Trump “No Kings Day” demonstration in a city that has been the focus of protests against Trump’s immigration raids on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES- JUNE 14: Thousands of protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles for an anti-Trump “No Kings Day” demonstration in a city that has been the focus of protests against Trump’s immigration raids on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Native Americans perform a traditional dance as thousands of protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles for an anti-Trump “No Kings Day” demonstration in a city that has been the focus of protests against Trump’s immigration raids on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES- JUNE 14: Thousands of protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles for an anti-Trump “No Kings Day” demonstration. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Atlanta, Georgia

People take part in a “No Kings” protest at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 14, 2025. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)

People take part in a “No Kings” protest at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 14, 2025 (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)

People take part in a “No Kings” protest at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 14, 2025 (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)

More to come…