‘No Kings’ Protests in Photos: Chicken Costumes, Anti-Fascism Signs and Police Stand-Offs

Large crowds gathered Saturday across the nation to protest the Trump administration’s deportation and detainment of immigrants, as well as the president’s $45 million military parade on what happens to be his 79th birthday.
Photos from the events largely show calm, but determined, protestors who began pouring into public areas, including Downtown Los Angeles, Liberty Plaza in Atlanta; at the state capitol in Nashville; outside Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago and dozens of other locations.
Trump’s own military parade is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The parade route will begin at the Pentagon and end at the White House.
Palm Beach, Florida
Crowds gathered near Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, where they were met by Palm Beach Sheriff officers.
Los Angeles, California
Protests continued in downtown LA, where crowds have met daily to protest ongoing ICE raids in the city.
Atlanta, Georgia
More to come…