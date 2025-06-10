Mark Ruffalo to Star in ‘CODA’ Director Sian Heder’s ‘Being Heumann’ for Apple

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things,” “Avengers” films, “Spotlight”) has joined the cast of “Being Heumann,” a film based on the memoir about the life of disability rights activist Judith Heumann that will be adapted, directed and produced by Academy Award-winner Siân Heder (“CODA”), Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday.

Ruffalo will play Joseph Califano, and will star alongside BAFTA Award-nominee Ruth Madeley, who is set for the role of Judy Heumann.

“Being Heumann” follows activist Judy Heumann as she leads over a hundred disabled people to take over the San Francisco Federal Building, kicking off a 28 day sit-in. The protestors quickly form a tightly-bound community, refusing to leave until the government enforces section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, which required all federal spaces to become accessible.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Siân Heder directs and produces under her overall deal with Apple. Rebekah Taussig will serve as co-writer.

“Being Heumann” is produced by David Permut (“Hacksaw Ridge,” “Face/Off”) for Permut Presenations and Kevin Walsh (“Napoleon,” “Manchester By The Sea”) for The Walsh Company under his overall deal with Apple. Heumann’s managers John W. Beach and Kevin Cleary of Gravity Squared Entertainment also serve as producers.

Executive producers include Judy Heumann, “Being Heumann” co-author Kristen Joiner, Diana Pokorny and Jim Lebrecht.

Heder’s partnership with Apple also includes Academy Award-winning historic Apple Original film “CODA,” which became the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to receive the Best Picture honor, and star Troy Kotsur became the first Deaf male actor to win an Oscar. Heder also executive produced the critically acclaimed, NAACP and Independent Spirit Award-nominated series, “Little America.”

Ruffalo is repped by Lighthouse Entertainment, UTA, Relevant and Keith Klevan.

