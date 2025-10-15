Mark Ruffalo Recalls Saving Woody Harrelson From Bar Fight: ‘A Whole Melee Broke Out’ | Video

Most supportive actor goes to Mark Ruffalo, because he just recalled the time he had to rescue his “Now You See Me” co-star Woody Harrelson from a bar fight.

The pair opened up about the incident during an episode of Harrelson and Ted Danson’s “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” podcast, which was uploaded on Tuesday. During the episode, guest Ruffalo unpacked one of his “wild” nights out with the pod co-host.

“We were shooting ‘Now You See Me’ in New Orleans, completely on the streets. Totally wild,” he shared. “Capturing stuff on a long lens, getting dragged into bars during the middle of a scene, like in the middle of Mardi Gras.”

One bar they went into was “packed,” Ruffalo explained, who then kicked off how all the drama started. “A woman came up to him and she said, ‘Oh my God, I love you so much’ … Woody put his hand on her arm and he said, ‘Oh, thank you. Thank you, darling.’ And this guy comes over and he pushes her outta the way, and he shoves Woody.”

He continued: “Woody’s first response is not shove someone back, but immediately punch them in the face … It’s the absolute right thing to do, but then a whole melee broke out in this bar. I was in the middle of it and it was turning into a— it was getting to become a whole thing … And I grabbed you.”

“I grabbed you and I pulled you out,” Ruffalo added. “Cause I was like, ‘This could be fun, but it also just could go so disastrously wrong because you and I might be able to handle ourselves but the rest of the folks we were with… I don’t think so.”

Find out if those antics return when the third film in the franchise, “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” hits theaters on Nov. 14.