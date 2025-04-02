Ted Danson Says He Tried to ‘Outdo’ Woody Harrelson on ‘Cheers’ Because He Was Young and New

“All the guys were turning 37 and you were like 24 or 25 and 37 is when you realized you’re no longer 25 as a man,” Danson says of Harrelson joining the show

Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on "Cheers" (Credit: NBC)
Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on "Cheers" (Credit: NBC)
Jacob Bryant

When Woody Harrelson first joined the cast of “Cheers,” Ted Danson committed a lot of time trying to “outdo” his new cast member.

While talking with “Cheers” co-creator and director James Burrows on their “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)” podcast, Danson revealed that Season 4’s addition of a young Harrelson had him trying to one-up the young actor – including a bit that made it into the show about who could leap over the bar top.

“We turned my jump over the bar into a comedic bit because I couldn’t jump over it. It kind of drove Sam crazy,” Danson recalled. “That was my relationship with Woody for a long time, trying to outdo him at anything and failing miserably.”

Kelsey Grammer and Ted Danson in 2006
Read Next
Ted Danson Apologizes to Kelsey Grammer for 'Missing Out on the Last 30 Years'| Video

Burrows – who directed all but 35 episodes of the long-running comedy series – said Harrelson’s energy was a shot in the arm to the show as it entered a fourth season. At that point in “Cheers,” he said a lot of his job was keeping the cast from “being bored.”

“[Woody] jumped over the bar, and that was a light to us all,” Burrows said. “And not only in the show, but in the behavior of everybody in the show, the cast. We brought a young soul onto the stage who created havoc, the best havoc a director of that show could ever want.”

Danson also admitted a lot of the one-upping happened as most of the male cast members were in their late-30s while Harrelson joined the show in his mid-20s.

“All the guys were turning 37 and you were like 24 or 25 and 37 is when you realized you’re no longer 25 as a man,” he said. “So first off, we wanted to beat him. When it became blatantly clear, we couldn’t beat him in anything. Basketball, leg or arm wrestling, whatever, chess, all of a sudden it was like practical jokes. If you had a good practical joke and George and John and Kelsey were sitting there, you’d go, ‘No, this is too good. I have to wait for Woody. I have to try to f–k Woody up.’ And it was that kind of energy, that you brought in to the bar.”

“Cheers” ran for 11 seasons from 1982-1993.

You can listen to the full “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)” episode here.

Kelsey Grammer and Ted Danson in 2006
Read Next
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Cause for 'Cheers' Fallout With Ted Danson: 'I Was Drinking a Lot'

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

Comments