Mark Wahlberg Action Comedy ‘The Family Plan’ Picked Up by Apple

Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has picked up “The Family Plan,” an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that will be produced by Skydance Media as part of the studio’s first-look production deal.



Written by David Coggeshall, who is writing the film “Matchbox” for Skydance and Mattel, “The Family Plan,” tells the story of a suburban dad who must take his family on the run when his past catches up to him. Simon Cellan Jones will direct after previously collaborating with Wahlberg in “Arthur the King.”



Wahlberg will produce with Stephen Levinson through his Municipal Pictures banner along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

This year, Apple became the first streamer to win the Best Picture Oscar with the Sundance acquisition “CODA,” Upcoming features from Apple include “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly’s “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe; “Raymond & Ray,” starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke; “Spirited,” a modern musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol” starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer; and the recently announced “Causeway,” a new film starring and produced by Jennifer Lawrence and directed by Lila Neugebauer that will get a theatrical and streaming release later this year.

Wahlberg is repped by WME and Leverage. Jones is repped by Gersh and Independent Talent (UK). Coggeshall is represented by WME, Writ Large, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead, LLP.