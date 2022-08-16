“Meet Cute,” the romantic comedy starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, has landed at Peacock, where it will premiere Sept. 21.

The “SNL” alum and “The Flight Attendant” star play Gary and Sheila, who fall in love at first sight and spend a perfect evening together. If their meet-cute sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is: it turns out Sheila has a time machine, and she’s been using it to relive the night over and over again. When their first date leaves them wanting more, Sheila travels back into Gary’s past to try to change him into the perfect man.

Alex Lehmann (“Paddleton”) directed from a script by Noga Pnueli (“Deborah”), who also executive produces alongside Davidson and Cuoco.

Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans produced on behalf of Weed Road Pictures. Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon also produced.

Additional executive producers are Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri.

“If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make,” Lehmann said. “I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.”

“Meet Cute” wrapped its New York City shoot in August 2021. Cuoco, who just received her second consecutive Emmy nomination for “The Flight Attendant,” recently signed on to star in the Peacock comedy-thriller series “Based on a True Story.” The actress voices the titular character in DC’s “Harley Quinn” and appeared in “The Man From Toronto” opposite Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in June.

Davidson also has another project in the works at Peacock, the comedy series “Bupkis,” which presents a fictionalized version of the star’s life. The show received a straight-to-series order in March. “The King of Staten Island” actor featured in the Amazon rom-com “I Want You Back,” Machine Gun Kelly’s “Good Mourning,” and A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies” this year. He also voiced Marmaduke in an adaptation of the syndicated comic strip. Davidson is currently filming A24 and Plan B’s “Wizards!” with co-stars Franz Rogowski, Naomi Scott and Sean Harris.

See more first-look images from “Meet Cute” below.

(l-r) Kaley Cuoco as Sheila, Pete Davidson as Gary (Photo by: MKI Distribution Services)

(l-r) Deborah S. Craig as June, Kaley Cuoco as Sheila (Photo by: MKI Distribution Services)

Pete Davidson as Gary (Photo by: MKI Distribution Services)

(l-r) Pete Davidson as Gary, Kaley Cuoco as Sheila (Photo by: MKI Distribution Services)