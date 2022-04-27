Peacock Gives Pete Davidson Comedy Straight-to-Series Order

New comedy series “Bupkis,” starring Pete Davidson received a straight-to-series order from Peacock on Wednesday.

“Bupkis” will feature a fictionalized version of the “Saturday Night Live” star’s real life.

According to Peacock, “the series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.” The show will be a half-hour comedy, though the number of episodes has not been announced.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal television and streaming said in a statement.

“‘Bupkis’ will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television,” her statement concluded.

“Bupkis” will be executive produced by Davidson, Dave Sirus and Judah Miller, the latter two serving as writers. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David for Broadway Video are also attached to executive produce.

The series marks the latest project coming up for Davidson outside of his “SNL” duties. The comedian will also star in A24’s new dark comedy horror film “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” and in “Good Mourning” alongside Machine Gun Kelly.