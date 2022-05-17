Pete Davidson, Franz Rogowski, Naomi Scott and Sean Harris to Star in ‘Wizards!’ for A24 and Plan B

A24 and Plan B Entertainment are teaming again for a new film called “Wizards!” from acclaimed Australian writer and director David Michôd (“The King,” “Animal Kingdom”), which has Pete Davidson, Franz Rogowski, Naomi Scott and Sean Harris set to star, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The screenplay is written by David Michôd, based on a story by Joel Edgerton and David Michôd.

Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment will produce the film alongside Liz Watts.

“Wizards! centers on two hapless pothead beach-bar operators played by Davidson and Rogowski, who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.

“Wizards!’ marks the fourth collaboration between A24 and Plan B Entertainment following films as “Moonlight,” “Minari” and “The Last Black Man” in San Francisco. This is Plan B Entertainment’s third collaboration with Michôd after “War Machine” and “The King.” “Wizards!” will also reteam Michôd and Watts with A24 for the first time since 2014’s “The Rover.” Watts recently joined See-Saw Films who she will be producing the film through.

A24 will handle the global release of the film.

“Wizards!” will be filmed in Queensland, with the support of $2.5 million from the Morrison Government’s Location Incentive program and the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Davidson is repped by ICM Partners, Scott is repped by WME and M88, Rogowski is repped by CAA and B-Side Management and Harris is repped by B-Side Management and Management 360. Michod is repped by Cameron’s Management and UTA.

Deadline first reported the news.