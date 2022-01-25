Sony Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to “Father Stu,” starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg.

Written and directed by Rosalind Ross in her feature directorial debut, the film follows the true-life story of boxer-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way.

“Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me,” Wahlberg said in a statement. “Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works.”

The film will be released in theaters on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz also star in the film.

Along with Wahlberg, “Father Stu” is also produced by Stephen Levinson and Jordon Foss. Executive producers are Miky Lee, Colleen Camp, Patrick Peach and Tony Grazia.

Wahlberg can next be seen starring in Sony Pictures’ “Uncharted,” based on the PlayStation video game. “Uncharted,” directed by Ruben Fleischer, opens in theaters Feb. 18. While Wahlberg was at various points attached to play the hero Nathan Drake, the actor switched over to the mentor role of Victor Sullivan when Tom Holland became attached to play a young Drake in what will serve as an origin story for future installments.

Wahlberg has produced over a dozen feature films, including “The Fighter,” “Patriots Day” and “Lone Survivor.”