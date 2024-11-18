John Oliver Is Traumatized by Mark Zuckerberg Cover of ‘Get Low’ With T-Pain: ‘You Are Not Ready for How Bad It Is’

John Oliver has been traumatized by quite a bit in life, mostly thanks to his job, and on Sunday night’s finale of “Last Week Tonight,” the HBO host received one more good horror, courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain.

As always, the host kicked off his show by detailing what a “crazy” week it’s been, highlighting some of the oddest headlines since his last show. Among them was one that Oliver had to immediately preface with the promise that it was actually real.

“It is a cover of ‘Get Low,’ a song T-Pain did not originally sing, and you are not ready for how bad it is,” Oliver said.

He then played a clip of the song, which changes not a single lyric, but is more folksy and acoustic. As the clip ended, Oliver could only stare wide-eyed at the camera for a moment. But, he did compose himself.

“Honestly, might be the worst thing I’ve ever heard. It sounds like Kidz Bop for adults, where all the swears are intact, but there’s still a deep lingering sense that music was a mistake,” he joked. “I didn’t need to play you all of that. I could have just played the way he sang ‘motherf—er.’”

At that, Oliver played just that moment again, before scolding Zuckerberg for articulating the curse word so clearly.

“No! Not like that! Don’t enunciate that cleanly, Mark!” Oliver bellowed. “It’s like listening to a rap by the Google Translate voice.”

