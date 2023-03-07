Marlon Wayans began his week of guest hosting “The Daily Show” on Monday, and to kick things off, he admitted that he does see a similarity between his famous family and the Trumps. But he noted one key difference: No one in his family wants to sleep with another.

Wayans first took a moment to explain how he came to be part of the guest host rotation, acknowledging that some viewers might be a little surprised, even confused.

“I know you’re asking yourself: How the f— did I become the host? Well, they spun a wheel with all the Wayans’ name on it, and it landed on me,” he joked.

From there, Wayans leaned into the fact that almost any one of his family members could’ve been chosen to sit at the desk, considering they all have jobs in the entertainment industry. In total, there are 10 Wayans kids, five brothers and five sisters, and each one is either an actor, a comedian, a screenwriter or some combination of the three.

The “White Chicks” writer and star then admitted that his family is a bit like the Trump family — minus that one important distinction.

“As you know, my entire family’s in the business. We’re like the Trumps — except my dad doesn’t want to f— my sister,” he deadpanned.

Wayans was, of course, referring to the many times that twice-impeached former president Donald Trump has praised his daughter Ivanka’s looks, and, indeed, once implied that he would date her under different circumstances.

In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Trump admitted, “She’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren’t happily married and, you know, her father…’” Even back in 1997, when Ivanka was 16, her father reportedly asked a Miss Universe winner, “Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?”

When these interview moments and more were resurfaced during his presidency, Trump merely complained about how they were being taken. At one of his rallies in 2020, he brought Ivanka to the stage, introducing her as “a woman that not too many people know – very powerful, very smart … very beautiful even though I’m not allowed to say that because she’s my daughter.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.