‘The Daily Show': Trump Supporter Admits Bullying DeSantis Was ‘Nail in the Coffin’ for Him, Not ‘Kids in Cages’ and Insurrection (Video)

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper returned Thursday night with his “Finger the Pulse” segment. And this time, he got a now-former Trump supporter to admit that of the many terrible things the twice-impeached former president has done, it was prematurely bullying Florida governor Ron DeSantis that finally broke this voter’s loyalty.

For this particular segment, Klepper went to Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign kickoff in South Carolina, in an effort to see if Republicans are truly willing to back a candidate other than Trump. As part of that, Klepper spoke to “ardent Trump supporters” to see what finally flipped the switch for them. Eventually, he spoke to a man in a green shirt, who is not named in the segment.

When asked what the exact moment was that Trump lost this voter’s support, the man told Klepper, “You’re not gonna guess it.” But that didn’t stop Klepper from trying.

He ran through a list of offenses — “Charlottesville,” “kids in cages,” “the insurrection, January 6” — all of which got a short “nope.” It wasn’t the first or second impeachment either.

Only Klepper reminding the man that Trump invited white supremacists to dine with him at Mar-a-Lago got more of a response, but it was still mostly “no.” So what finally did break him?

“Criticizing DeSantis before his election,” the man said. “That was the nail in the coffin for me. I told you you wouldn’t have guessed it!”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.