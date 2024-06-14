Marlon Wayans Calls Out Bigoted ‘Hate Mongers’ While Celebrating His Trans Son for Pride Month

“As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support. Zero f–ks what people think,” the comedian says

Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans defended his transgender son Kai in a series of social media posts for Pride Month. What started as a post to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community turned into a stand against “hate mongers” on Friday. 

“Happy PRIDE to all my LGBTQ+ peoples,” Wayans wrote in his first post, in which he posed with a rainbow flag and chrome pants. “I’m STRAIGHT … well, according to my child, CISGENDER male. I just love and support my peoples.”

After an influx of comments, the comedian responded with another message.

“As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support. Zero f–ks what people think. If I lost you … GOOD! Your hateful ass never loved me in the first place,” he wrote. “Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day.”

And Wayans wasn’t kidding, having since posted three more times as of Friday afternoon. “Do I look like I really give a f–k?!” he added, wearing a rainbow striped mask. “I can do this s–t ALL DAY … but instead I think I’ll do it ALL MONTH.”

“Especially to all the hateful dudes out there mad because I’m supporting family and friends. For people to be that homophobic wreaks of repressed feelings/desires,” he continued. “Bruh, don’t live like that. Come on out. Be you.”

One negative comment in particular gained so much traction, that the comedian posted it to his own profile. Wayans offered a rather cheeky response, asking the hater to “quietly unfollow and f–k off.”

The actor previously shared details of his son Kai’s gender identity last November ahead of the release and taping of his new Prime Video comedy special, “Good Grief.”

Tess Patton

