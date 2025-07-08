“Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is ready to add another title to her résumé, as the popular reality TV star has announced her run to become Georgia State Representative in the state’s 93rd district.

“I’m Dr. Heavenly Kimes. A mother. A doctor. A businesswoman. And now, a candidate for State Representative in Georgia’s District 93,” Kimes shared in an Instagram post on Monday.

“I’ve seen firsthand how our communities are being left behind — in healthcare, education, entrepreneurship and justice,” the Democrat continued. “I’m stepping up to make sure our voices are not only heard, but respected under the Gold Dome.”

Her post was coupled with a campaign video where she told her community: “District 93, I’m ready.”

Most of Kimes’ following will recognize her first as the outspoken and hilarious dentist and professional mentor on Bravo’s hit series “Married to Medicine,” which features the everyday lives of physicians and their spouses. Kimes joined the show for Season 2 and has remained a fan favorite ever since. The Bravo series just wrapped up its 11th season back in March.

As she ended her message, Kimes called on her fans and followers to support her run with monetary donations.

“This isn’t about politics. It’s about people. It’s about purpose,” she wrote. “If you believe in building a better future for our families, I’m asking you to stand with me. Donate today, because every single dollar helps us get closer to change.”

Per People, Kimes plans to start her campaign with a community rally on Tuesday outside of the Georgia State Capitol in downtown Atlanta. The key issues she plans to focus on are access to healthcare, education reform, support for small businesses and economic wellness.