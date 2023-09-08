A lawyer is joining the doctors on “Married to Medicine.” Phaedra Parks, who previously appeared on Seasons 3-9 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” will join the cast of Bravo’s reality show about Atlanta-area medical professionals for its upcoming Season 10.

Returning cast members include Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush Harris and Quad Webb.

In addition to Parks, Lateasha Lunceford joins the cast in a full-time capacity. Lunceford is engaged to Dr. Gregory Lunceford, Webb’s ex-husband, which should make for a very interesting cast dynamic.

Dr. Alicia Egolum, a dentist with connections to Dr. Heavenly, will be a “friend” in Season 10.

After departing “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Parks appeared on Season 2 of “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” and made guest appearances on “The Real Housewives of Dubai” as friend of Caroline Brooks.

She is the second “Real Housewives” alum to jump full-time to another Bravo series; Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong joined “The Real Housewives of Orange County” this season as a “friend.”

“Married to Medicine” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and developed by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Mariah Huq, James Knox, Paul Yuan, Esther Frank and James Smith-Hill serving as Executive Producers.

The new season of “Married to Medicine” premieres Nov. 5 on Bravo and streams the following day on Peacock. Check out Parks as she makes her debut on “Married to Medicine” below: