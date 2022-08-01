Taylor Armstrong Joins ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Taylor Armstrong is returning to Bravo, but this time she’ll be in a new city.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG will be the first franchise star to move shows, relocating to “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The reality TV star will join “RHOC” for its upcoming 17th season.

Most recently, Armstrong was seen in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club,” which featured cast members from Atlanta, New York, Orange County and Beverly Hills. It streams on Peacock.

Having been a founding member of “RHOBH” in 2010, Armstrong remained on the series for three seasons and has since returned as a guest star. The upcoming “OC” season will be Armstrong’s debut on that installment of the franchise, which is also Bravo’s flagship “Housewives” show.

She’ll be joined on the series by Judge, who confirmed her return to the “RHOC” after exiting two years ago. The show will also feature former mainstay Heather Dubrow (who returned last season and costarred alongside Tamra Judge), Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Season 16 stars Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener are departing the series, they announced last month.

Here’s hoping we get another good meme out of her time on the show!