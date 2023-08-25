Two peach holders from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are branching out. The trailer for “Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s The Pass” — a steamy thriller starring Drew Sidora and Kandi Burruss — just dropped ahead of its streaming premiere on Peacock Sunday.

In the film, Sidora plays a wife who gives her husband a “hall pass” — or permission to sleep with another woman. Their lives take a wild turn as the one-night stand becomes a tool of deception.

Burruss plays one of Sidora’s friends who encourages her to spice up her sex life.

Peacock

Along with Sidora and Burruss, “The Pass” stars Rob Riley and Erica Peeples. The film was executive produced by Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. It was directed by Bobby Huntley written by Tucker.

Sidora and Burruss drew upon personal experience for the roles. Sidora is in the midst of a messy split from her husband Ralph Pittman, which will be the focus of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 15 reunion in September.

Burruss is a proponent of sex positivity with her own adult toy line and show talking about sex and dating called Kandi Koated Nights.

“The Pass” will land on Peacock on the same day as Part 1 of the Season 15 reunion of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” on Bravo.

A description of the episode teases “the ladies come face to face to share big news and bigger fashions. Drew and Kandi’s relationship turns an unfriendly corner. Courtney and Monyetta join the main cast to hash out the details of the secret recordings from the Portugal ‘collusion.’”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.