Drew Sidora’s split from Ralph Pittman will be the focus of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 15 reunion, with a segment dedicated to the former couple.

“I don’t know why you’re here,” Sidora tells Pittman in the reunion trailer, which you can watch below. The couple filed for divorce back in March.

“Do you two think there’s a hope for reconciliation?” host Andy Cohen asked.

“Of course, I love my wife,” Pittman responded.

Things get heated when evidence of their alleged infidelity is presented.

It’s not the only prop that’s brought out in the two-part reunion, which premieres Sept. 3 on Bravo.

Sheree Whitfield brings her own newspaper — SHE News — that spills the tea on her castmates Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross, along with friends Monyetta Shaw and Courtney Rhodes.

Check out the descriptions and trailer below:

“Reunion Part I” airs Sunday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In the first episode of the two-part reunion, the ladies come face to face to share big news and bigger fashions. Drew and Kandi’s relationship turns an unfriendly corner. Courtney and Monyetta join the main cast to hash out the details of the secret recordings from the Portugal “collusion.”

“Reunion Part II” airs Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In the dramatic supersized conclusion of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, Drew confronts Courtney. Sanya reveals her hurt with Kenya. Kandi and Marlo rehash their feud. Drew faces her estranged husband, Ralph, as they both face accusations of infidelity.