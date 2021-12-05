Martha De Laurentiis, ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Red Dragon’ Producer, Dies at 67

Martha De Laurentiis, the film and television producer who had a 40-year career that began beside her late husband Dino De Laurentiis, died Dec. 4 following a long battle with cancer. She is perhaps best known for her work on projects based on novelist Thomas Harris’ cannibal Hannibal Lecter, like 2001’s “Hannibal” and 2002’s “Red Dragon” — as well as the 2013-15 NBC series “Hannibal.”

Bryan Fuller, her friend and collaborator on NBC’s “Hannibal,” announced that she died “peacefully with her family by her side” at age 67.

“What an amazing lady… long live Martha and her brilliant legacy.” Fuller’s post read.

De Laurentiis’ expansive résumé dates from 1984 to the upcoming Stephen King adaptation “Firestarter.” She produced films such as “Unforgettable” (1996), “Breakdown” (1997), “U-571” (1997), “Hannibal” (2001), “Red Dragon” (2002) and “Hannibal Rising” (2007) alongside Dino De Laurentiis.

In 1980, De Laurentiis and her late husband co-founded the Dino De Laurentiis production company, of which she was a chairman. They married in 1990 and remained married until his death in 2010.

From 2013 to 2015, she served as the executive producer of the NBC series “Hannibal,” which Fuller developed and executive produced.

Other recent titles include 2018’s “Arctic,” starring Mads Mikkelsen, who also starred in the TV version of “Hannibal.” The actor posted today on his official Facebook page, “RIP Martha de Laurentiis. You will be missed.”

Several of De Laurentiis’ industry peers and “Hannibal” franchise fans took to social media to express their appreciation and condolences.

“Martha was an incredible producer and wonderful person,” writer-director and “Hannibal” producer Don Mancini wrote on Twitter. “R.I.P.”

De Laurentiis is survived by two daughters whom she shared with her late husband, Carolyna and Dina.