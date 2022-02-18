‘Martin’ Cast Set for 30th Reunion Special on BET

The original cast of hit ’90s sitcom “Martin” is reuniting for a 30th anniversary special that will air on BET+ later this year, BET announced on Friday. Stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II, as well as surprise guests, will join host Affion Crockett to reminisce about the series.

The reunion will feature interviews with the cast, original directors and behind-the-scenes commentary on the show’s impact, as well as special musical performances.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” said Scott Mills, CEO of BET, in a statement. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture everyday.”

“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing. I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special,” Lawrence said.

“Martin is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time,” said Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, which is executive producing the special. “JCE is honored to partner with Martin and BET on such an iconic reunion.”

“Martin” aired on Fox from 1992 to 1997 and all five seasons are now streaming on BET+.

The reunion is executive produced by Martin Lawrence, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor and Stacy Lyles through his company Run Tel Dat Entertainment. For Jesse Collins Entertainment, Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon serve as executive producers along with Jeannae Rouzan-Clay. Stan Lathan directs and executive produces. The special is written by Nile Evans as well as Bentley Kyle Evans who also serves as a co-executive producer. Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Brittany Brazil is a producer.

The taping will take place Sunday, Feb. 20 and will premiere on BET+ later this year.