Martin Kove Apologizes for Biting ‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Star Alicia Hannah-Kim: ‘No Excuse for My Behavior’

“Cobra Kai” star Martin Kove apologized Tuesday for biting his co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim at the Washington State Summer Con on Sunday. He said that his greeting was meant to be “playful” but “went too far,” adding that there is “no excuse for my behavior.”

“I deeply regret and apologize for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia, a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn’t deserve to be put in this position,” Kove said in a statement to press. “I’ve always respected her and considered her a highly professional and talented co-worker on ‘Cobra Kai.’ I was being playful in the moment but went too far and there is absolutely no excuse for my behavior. I regret my actions for which I take full responsibility for what I did, and again I apologize to her and her husband. I’m committed to learning from this and it will never happen again.”

As TheWrap previously reported, a police report was filed Sunday following the incident, which led to the “Karate Kid” franchise star’s expulsion from the fan convention. Hannah-Kim declined to press charges.

On Sunday, “Cobra Kai” star Hannah-Kim accused Kove of biting her, according to a police report obtained and reviewed by TheWrap. The actress did not file charges for the alleged assault, which created a visible bite mark and bruising on her arm, but police asked the actor to leave the Washington State Summer Con after being called in to address the incident.

According to the report, Hannah-Kim approached Kove in a VIP area to say hi, and when she tapped him on the shoulder he “suddenly grabbed her arm and bit her upper arm so hard it nearly drew blood, and she yelled out in pain.” After Hannah-Kim cried out, Kove allegedly started kissing the bitten area.

The actress left to find her convention handler and husband Sebastian Roche who went and confronted Kove. “The Karate Kid” alum reportedly “exploded on them saying something to the effect of how dare they confront him, and he did not do anything wrong.” After being approached by the police, he admitted to biting Hannah-Kim and that he thought he was being funny and “they play fight all the time on the set of ‘Cobra Kai.’”

Hannah-Kim reportedly pulled the officer aside and let them know she did not wish to file charges against Kove but “wished to have a report filed in case this continues.” Kove was sent home afterward and would not return to the event “due to his behavior.”

Kove played John Kreese in “The Karate Kid” franchise and later reprised his role in “Cobra Kai” as Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) mentor. Hannah-Kim joined the Netflix series in Season 5 as Kim Da-Eun – a South Korean sensei who works closely with Kreese in the final two seasons of the series. “Cobra Kai” aired its final episodes in February.

