Veteran comic actor Martin Lawrence has joined the cast of AMC’s upcoming half-hour series “Demascus,” where he will be a recurring guest star as Uncle Forty, the family’s quick-tempered and ailing (self-proclaimed) patriarch.

The “Bad Boys” and “Martin” star will appear in three of Season 1’s six episodes and is described as having “seen better days.”

“Demascus” stars Okieriete Onaodowan (“Station 19”) as the title character, a 33-year-old Black man who embarks on “a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.”

The project is described to be a “genre-fluid coming-of-age story” and “irreverent, comedic sci-fi series,” according to a release announcing the opening of the writers’ room. The series features a “reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives, while also attempting to answer Demascus’ personal question: ‘Who am I?'”

“The universal question of ‘who am I?’ is taken to the next level in this exciting and innovative project from Tearrance Chisholm and Gran Via Productions,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said. “We’re thrilled to give Tearrance the opportunity to explore this visionary project and further develop Demascus’ heartfelt story in the writers’ room, and obviously our long history of successful collaborations with Mark Johnson add another layer of excitement and anticipation to this development.”

Lawrence isn’t the only ’90s figure in the series: “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s” Janet Hubert will play Dr. Bonnetville, a witty and apathetic psychotherapist who aids her patients through her cutting-edge tech. Additional series regulars are Caleb Eberhardt (“Judas & The Black Messiah,” “Betty”) as Demascus’ free-spirited best friend Redd and “All Day and a Night’s” Shakira Ja’nai Paye, who plays a missed connection in Naomi.

Created by acclaimed playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, the series is executive produced by Mark Johnson’s Gran Via Productions (“Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad”). Kirk Moore and Chisholm serve as co-showrunners, with Myki Bajaj producing under Gran Via. “Power’s” Solvan “Slick” Naim will direct and EP the show’s first two episodes. From AMC Studios, the series will premiere next year on both AMC+ and AMC.

