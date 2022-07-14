The first veto competition of the CBS reality show’s 24th season attracted 3.5 million total viewers

This week’s episode of “The Challenge: USA” couldn’t keep up the momentum, slipping to a 0.36 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers. The less-than-favorable performance meant that CBS had to share the title of highest-rated broadcast network.

CBS’ “Big Brother” once again rose to the top of the primetime ratings chart on Wednesday night. The episode, which featured the house guests dueling in their first veto competition of Season 24, scored a 0.66 demo rating and 3.5 million total viewers.

CBS and Fox tied for the spot, both scoring an average 0.39 in the demo. Fox aired new episodes of “MasterChef (0.44 rating and 2.2 million total viewers) and “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.33 rating and 1.6 million total viewers).

The power of NBC’s procedural dramas prevailed in terms of total viewers though. The network owned the night, drawing an average of 2.9 million eyeballs during primetime — compared to an average 2.3 million for CBS and 1.9 million for Fox.

Here’s an overview of how the major broadcast network ratings for the night:

CBS and Fox tied for first in ratings with an average 0.39 rating in the key demo. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 2.9 million, according to official live plus same day Nielsen data.

CBS was second in total viewers with an average of 2.3 million. “Big Brother” kicked things off with a 0.66 demo rating and 3.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “The Challenge: USA” scored a 0.36 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers. A rerun of “S.W.A.T” rounded things out with a 0.16 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was third in ratings with an average 0.28 in the demo, while Fox was third in total viewers with an average of 1.9 million. NBC was fourth in ratings with an average 0.24 in the demo, while ABC was fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.7 million.

On Fox, MasterChef” aired to a 0.44 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “So You Think You Can Dance” sashayed to a 0.33 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers.

ABC opted for a slate of reruns on Wednesday, starting with “Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth,” which took home a 0.28 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. Up next were two re-airings of “Shark Tank.” The first had a 0.29 demo rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 9, and the second drew a 0.26 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 10.

NBC reaired its “One Chicago” block. “Chicago Med” received a 0.24 demo rating and 3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Chicago Fire” earned a 0.23 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers. “Chicago PD” ended the night with a 0.24 demo rating and 2.6 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.04 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 384,000. “Mysteries Decoded” had a 0.05 demo rating and 532,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Wellington Paranormal” got a 0.04 demo rating and 292,000 total viewers. Another rerun of the TV spin-off of “What We Do in the Shadows” aired at 9:30, with a 0.03 demo rating and 182,000 total viewers.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 average demo rating and 1.3 million total average viewers. “Mexicana y El Guero” started primetime off at 8 with a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million total viewers, followed by “La Herencia: Un Legado de Amor” scoring a 0.5 demo rating and 1.5 million viewers at 9. At 10 p.m., “Mujer de Nadie” closed out primetime with a 0.4 demo rating and 1.2 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.2 average demo rating and 1.1 million total average viewers. “Casa de Famosos,” which began airing at 7 p.m., earned a 0.3 and 1.2 million total viewers. “Amor Valiente” received a 0.2 demo rating and 946,000 total viewers at 9. “Infiel: Historia de un Engaño” took home a 0.2 key demo rating and 902,000 total viewers at 10.