BIG BROTHER Wednesday, July, 13 (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Michael Bruner. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

‘Big Brother’ Wins the Primetime Wednesday Ratings Duel

by | July 14, 2022 @ 4:15 PM

The first veto competition of the CBS reality show’s 24th season attracted 3.5 million total viewers

CBS’ “Big Brother” once again rose to the top of the primetime ratings chart on Wednesday night. The episode, which featured the house guests dueling in their first veto competition of Season 24, scored a 0.66 demo rating and 3.5 million total viewers.

This week’s episode of “The Challenge: USA” couldn’t keep up the momentum, slipping to a 0.36 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers. The less-than-favorable performance meant that CBS had to share the title of highest-rated broadcast network.

Katie Campione

