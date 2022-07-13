NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Scores the Golden Buzzer for Tuesday Primetime Ratings

The reality competition led broadcast in both the key rating and total viewers

Still, NBC’s primetime power lineup didn’t suck up all the oxygen from broadcast Tuesday night as the stalwart CBS continues to garner solid viewership with its block of “FBI” reruns. At 8 p.m., “FBI” notched 3.4 million total viewers as the second most-watched primetime broadcast of the night. Overall, CBS garnered 3.1 million total average viewers, second only to NBC.

The sixth round of auditions proved to be a fan favorite Tuesday night as NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was the highest-rating and most-watched primetime offering across all of broadcast television. The long-running reality competition series notched a healthy 0.73 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic and 6.4 million total viewers.

Meanwhile, ABC scored some healthy demo ratings, as well, and competition remains stiff among the Big Four networks.

Here’s how the night shook out among the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average of 0.62 in the key demo, according to official live plus same day Nielsen data, and first in total average viewers at 5.1 million. “America’s Got Talent” led the way and was followed up by “Dancing With Myself” at 10 p.m., which scored a 0.39 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

ABC was second on the advertiser-friendly demo with an average rating of 0.32, but third in total average viewers with 2.1 million on the night. At 8 p.m., “Holey Moley” scored a 0.4 demo rating and 2.3 million total viewers, followed by “The Chase” (0.35, 2.3 million) at 9 p.m., and “Who Do You Believe?” (0.21, 1.5 million) at 10 p.m.

While CBS was third in the demo rating battle with an average of 0.31, it was the second most-watched network Tuesday night with 3.1 million total average viewers. An “FBI” rerun kicked off The Eye’s primetime schedule with a 0.33 demo rating and 3.4 million total viewers. It was followed by a rerun of “FBI: International” (0.30, 2.9 million) at 9 p.m. and a rerun of “FBI: Most Wanted” (0.31, 3.0 million) at 10 p.m.

Fox was fourth in the ratings with an average key demo rating of 0.15 and 814,000 total average viewers. The network opted for reruns of “Crime Scene Kitchen,” which earned a 0.18 and 949,000 total viewers, and “Fantasy Island,” which drew a 0.11 and 675,000 total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.02 key demo rating and 282,000 total average viewers. An 8 p.m. rerun of “Superman & Lois” garnered a 0.02 rating and 317,000 total viewers while 9 p.m.’s “Tom Swift” garnered a 0.02 key demo rating and 247,000 total viewers.

Neither Fox nor The CW air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.3 average demo rating and 1.1 million total average viewers. “Mexicana y El Guero” started primetime off at 8 p.m. with a 0.3 rating and 1 million total viewers, followed by the premiere of “La Herencia, Un Legado de Amor” scoring a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million total viewers at 9 p.m. In the 10 p.m. slot, “Mujer de Nadie” earned a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million total viewers to close out primetime.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 average demo rating with 1.1 million total average viewers. The two-hour “Casa de Famosos” episode stretched from 7 p.m.–9 p.m., drawing a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million total viewers. At 9 p.m., “Amor Valiente” garnered a 0.2 rating and 850,000 total viewers, followed by “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” taking home a 0.2 rating and 844,000 total viewers.