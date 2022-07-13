NBC America's Got Talent Ratings

(l-r) Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Terry Crews, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Scores the Golden Buzzer for Tuesday Primetime Ratings

by | July 13, 2022 @ 3:39 PM

The reality competition led broadcast in both the key rating and total viewers

The sixth round of auditions proved to be a fan favorite Tuesday night as NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was the highest-rating and most-watched primetime offering across all of broadcast television. The long-running reality competition series notched a healthy 0.73 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic and 6.4 million total viewers.

Still, NBC’s primetime power lineup didn’t suck up all the oxygen from broadcast Tuesday night as the stalwart CBS continues to garner solid viewership with its block of “FBI” reruns. At 8 p.m., “FBI” notched 3.4 million total viewers as the second most-watched primetime broadcast of the night. Overall, CBS garnered 3.1 million total average viewers, second only to NBC.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

