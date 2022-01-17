Watch 7 Stars Play Martin Luther King Jr., From Jeffrey Wright to David Oyelowo (Video)

The life, struggle and sacrifice of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. has been the inspiration for many films over the years, and TheWrap is honoring him with a look back at the films that took a closer look at his message and his fight.

Of course, the most notable recnet film to look back at King is “Selma,” the 2014 film that raised director Ava DuVernay’s profile and brought the actor who played King, David Oyelowo, into the mainstream.

It’s also credited with launching the #OscarsSoWhite campaign after it was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards but snubbed in all other major categories, triggering immense backlash.

Other actors who have played King include “Westworld” star Jeffrey Wright in the Peabody-winning TV film “Boycott,” which followed the Montgomery bus boycotts; and Marvel star Anthony Mackie in “All the Way,” a film that showed how the civil rights struggle became a point of tension for President Lyndon B. Johnson, played by Bryan Cranston.

