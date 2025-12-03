Martin Scorsese Teams Up With ‘Billions’ Creators for Las Vegas Casino Drama at Netflix

Three decades after helming “Casino,” Martin Scorsese is returning to the Las Vegas gambling scene with a new casino drama series at Netflix alongside “Billions” co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

Netflix has given the greenlight for an eight-episode run, with Scorsese executive producing while Koppelman and Levien serve as creators, showrunners and executive producers.

Set in the high-stakes, sharp-elbowed present-day Las Vegas casino business, which is a modernized but still dangerous version of the legendary city, the series centers on “Robert ‘Bobby Red’ Redman, president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground,” per the official logline.

Casting for the untitled series has yet to be revealed.

Additional EPs for the series include Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, Julie Yorn and Rick Yorn for Expanded Media, Paul Schiff and Beth Schacter, and Kerry Orent serves as a co-executive producer.

The new series will plummet both Scorsese, who also executive produced HBO’s Atlantic City-set “Boardwalk Empire,” as well as Koppelman and Levien, who made their screenwriting debut with poker thriller “Rounders,” back into the crime-filled world of gambling. The duo also wrote “Ocean’s Thirteen.”

The prolific film director has ventured into TV a handful of times for recent nonfiction projects like “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints,” “The Last Movie Stars,” “Theodore Roosevelt” and Fran Lebowitz-centered “Pretend It’s a City,” but the new project marks one of Scorsese’s first fiction TV projects in a while, with the director executive producing “Vinyl” in 2016 and “Boardwalk Empire” from 2010-2014.

Koppelman and Levien created “Billions” alongside Andrew Ross Sorkin and the series ran for seven seasons from 2016 to 2023. Showtime announced several “Billions” spinoffs in 2023, including “Billions: Miami,” “Billions: London,” “Millions” and “Trillions,” though there hasn’t been a recent update on the series’ status.