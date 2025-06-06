Martin Scorsese Gets Bewildering ‘Good Night’ Call From Robert De Niro in Viral TikTok Trend | Video

Martin Scorsese is no stranger to TikTok trends but this time the joke was on him.

As part of a new viral trend where men call their friends out of the blue only to wish them good night and hang up, Robert De Niro called up Scorsese and both ends of the exchange were caught on camera. The trend between the two legends was posted to the Tribeca Film Festival’s account to promote their appearance.

“I’m calling to say good night,” the actor said. “And sleep tight.”

“Okay, thank you,” the director responded confused.

De Niro then tells Scorsese to hop on a quick Facetime. The director agrees and is shown that his long-time collaborator is watching “The Wiggles” on TV.

“Oh, great, that’s really good,” Scorsese said at the display.

“I’ll see you,” De Niro ended. “See you tomorrow. Sleep well, dear.”

“Okay, thank you, my love,” Scorsese responded with a laugh. “Bye!”

After the call, the director walked back through the baffling exchange with his daughter Francesca – who has been behind a number of the viral moments Scorsese has knowingly and unknowingly been a part of.

“He calls four times, then you finally pick up, you realize it’s him and he goes, ‘Hey, how you doin’? Fine, I’ll see you tomorrow, right, okay,’” he said. “The whole thing, big mystery. He just took it into his head that he had to say ‘Good night’ today.”

Scorsese has been a part of a number of viral TikToks before. His daughter has roped her dad into everything, from discussing his favorite films to getting him to narrate what she’s doing in a GRWM. She no doubt has her mind set on the next way to feature her dad in his day-to-day life.

You can watch the adorable moment in the video above.