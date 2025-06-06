Martin Scorsese Gets Bewildering ‘Good Night’ Call From Robert De Niro in Viral TikTok Trend | Video

“Sleep well, dear!” the Oscar-winning actor says to the famed director

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese, winners of the Vanguard Award for "Killers of the Flower Moon", pose in the press room during the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese at Palm Springs International Film Fest (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jacob Bryant

Martin Scorsese is no stranger to TikTok trends but this time the joke was on him.

As part of a new viral trend where men call their friends out of the blue only to wish them good night and hang up, Robert De Niro called up Scorsese and both ends of the exchange were caught on camera. The trend between the two legends was posted to the Tribeca Film Festival’s account to promote their appearance.

“I’m calling to say good night,” the actor said. “And sleep tight.”

“Okay, thank you,” the director responded confused.

De Niro then tells Scorsese to hop on a quick Facetime. The director agrees and is shown that his long-time collaborator is watching “The Wiggles” on TV.

“Oh, great, that’s really good,” Scorsese said at the display.

“I’ll see you,” De Niro ended. “See you tomorrow. Sleep well, dear.”

“Okay, thank you, my love,” Scorsese responded with a laugh. “Bye!”

After the call, the director walked back through the baffling exchange with his daughter Francesca – who has been behind a number of the viral moments Scorsese has knowingly and unknowingly been a part of.

“He calls four times, then you finally pick up, you realize it’s him and he goes, ‘Hey, how you doin’? Fine, I’ll see you tomorrow, right, okay,’” he said. “The whole thing, big mystery. He just took it into his head that he had to say ‘Good night’ today.”

@tribeca

two legends, one trend #fyp #goodnightbro #martinscorsese #robertdeniro @Francesca

♬ original sound – tribeca

Scorsese has been a part of a number of viral TikToks before. His daughter has roped her dad into everything, from discussing his favorite films to getting him to narrate what she’s doing in a GRWM. She no doubt has her mind set on the next way to feature her dad in his day-to-day life.

You can watch the adorable moment in the video above.

US actress Amy Adams arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024
Read Next
Amy Adams Joins Javier Bardem in Spielberg and Scorsese's 'Cape Fear' Series for Apple TV+

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

Comments