Martin Short was in peak form Thursday as he roasted just about everyone to within an inch of their life on “The Tonight Show.” That included host Jimmy Fallon, who Short “revealed” as a member of the Proud Boys, as a well as a good friend of the Saudi Crown Prince.

Appearing on the show in support of his hit series on Hulu, “Only Murders in the Building,” Short began his interview by saying how good it was to see Fallon again. Apparently, the last time the two comedians saw each other was at Donald Trump’s Saudi-funded golf tournament earlier this Summer.

“Who knew that you and the Crown Prince were such buddies?” Short marveled. “The giggling and the giggling! He’s knitting, and you’re holding the wool, it’s so beautiful!”

Short then went on to encourage Fallon to tell the audience about his extra involvement in the white supremacist group, the Proud Boys.

“Tell everyone what you were telling me, about why the Proud Boys is so much more than a club,” Short pushed. “What did you mean by that?”

Naturally, Fallon was absolutely cracking up during all of this, so he could neither defend himself, nor joke back. So, Short chugged right along. Eventually, the Trump family turned into the butt of his jokes, with the actor also “revealing” that he used to babysit Eric Trump and his siblings.

“We would play monopoly!” Short said. “But their version is, the winner is the first person to yell, ‘Bankruptcy!'”

You can watch Martin Short’s full interview on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.