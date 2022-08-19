After a series of legislative wins for Joe Biden and the Democrats over the last few weeks, the president’s approval ratings have increased – but only by three points.

So, on Thursday night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon offered his sympathies to the president and reassured him that a decrease in performance happens to every man over a certain age.

Thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest bill to fight climate change ever passed, as it provides $430 billion to climate change measures and health care coverage, while also working to reduce the national deficit – Biden’s approval rating now sits at just 40%, up only three points from previous polling.

Initially, Fallon was pretty bummed out about such a small jump.

“That’s it? That’s like donating a kidney and getting a text back that says ‘Thx,'” Fallon joked.

But thinking on it a moment longer, Fallon understood, and offered some comfort to the president.

“It makes sense, ’cause when you’re 79, your surges aren’t as strong as they used to be, you know what I’m saying?” he continued. At that point, The Roots chimed in with some rimshot-esque music, and not-so-subtly drove the joke home by with a booming “Cialis” utterance.

Fallon took his comfort a bit further, reminding his audience that even a three-point jump for Biden is a win, considering everything that’s happened during his administration.

“At one point, he was polling lower than paper straws, did you know that?” Fallon said.

You can watch the full “Tonight Show” monologue in the video above.