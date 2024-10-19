Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Gets Early 2025 Premiere Date

“Daredevil: Born Again” will finally debut on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, Marvel Television announced at New York Comic Con on Saturday. Series stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio attended the show’s panel at the fan event and revealed the premiere date.

While speaking on the “Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski” panel, series producer and Marvel Studios executive Sana Amanat joined Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski to chat about shooting the show in New York City. Cebulski invited Cox and D’Onofrio onstage, where the two shared a sneak peek trailer of the upcoming season with the fans in attendance.

Cox’s Daredevil first debuted in the “Daredevil” series on Netflix, also popping up in crossovers with other series in the street-level superhero series Marvel launched on the platform. While it was at one time believed that those shows wouldn’t be connected with the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, they’ve found a new life with Cox returning in the multiverse-spanning “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” before coming to Disney+ in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” as a love interest for the show’s Jennifer Walters, as well as in “Echo.”

In Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again,” Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), the blind lawyer with heightened abilities, fights for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political aspirations in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, featuring Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal reprising his role from the Netflix shows that sparked this spin-off.

The showrunner of “Daredevil: Born Again” is Dario Scardapane. The show is directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff. and David Boyd. The show is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.