Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is shooting down a report that Chris Evans is in talks to reprise his role as Captain America in some capacity for the MCU.

“I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself,” Feige tells EW in an interview for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Feige was referring to a tweet put out by the First Avenger in which Chris Evans said “News to me.”

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Not sure if we buy the spin from both given Marvel’s code of omerta, but when we last saw Captain America in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Steve Rogers traveled back to 1945 to live out his life in peace with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) before showing up again in the present as an old man.

Also Read: Captain America Returns! Chris Evans in Talks to Reprise Role in MCU

According to the rules of time travel set up by “Avengers: Endgame,” Captain America going back to the past would create a divergent timeline and he would no longer be a part of the universe of the movies. That means that in order to return to the present-day timeline of “Endgame,” he would have to use his time travel device.

With Cap showing up on the time travel platform as an old guy, the “Endgame” scene could have been playing by the movie’s own rules. But since he was just hanging out on a bench, the film seemed to imply that he simply lived out his life and showed up at the right moment. He’s certainly doesn’t seem to be wearing the time travel device in that scene.