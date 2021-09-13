Marvel Fans Think Fake Captain America Musical in ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer ‘May Literally Be the Funniest S– I’ve Ever Seen’

Marvel has officially released the first trailer for Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s “Hawkeye” series on Disney+, but fans are latching on to one particular Easter egg in the footage — and it has nothing to do with either archer. Instead, the standout is some signage for a show that’s hit Broadway in the MCU: “Rogers: The Musical.”

The poster for the show pops up just a few seconds into the trailer, looking pretty similar to “Hamilton” levels of hype. Fans get a brief glimpse of the stage action later in the trailer, as an actor playing Steve Rogers performs a huge dance number, apparently surrounded by fictionalized versions of the other five original Avengers (the production is presumably acting out the Battle of New York at some point).

As a result, Marvel fans have a whole lot of ideas about what “Rogers: The Musical” might look like.

“Presumably it’ll have ‘The Star-Spangled Man With A Plan’ as its belting finale,” BBC1 Film Critic Ali Plumb joked. Others pitched their ideas on who exactly is responsible for “Rogers: The Musical” becoming a thing, with Broadway vet Lin-Manuel Miranda popping up more than a few times.

I now just really, really want to see 'Rogers: The Musical'



Presumably it'll have 'The Star-Spangled Man With A Plan' as its belting finale https://t.co/mn5jJBAc2y pic.twitter.com/FkVoHvYEtW — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) September 13, 2021

Regardless of who’s responsible for the show in the fictional world, the general consensus is quickly becoming that Marvel should absolutely make it a thing in the real world. One Twitter user, Timothy Franco, suggested that Marvel team up with Disney Parks and Resorts to make it happen.

“Extend Avengers Campus to the Hollywood area, put Rogers the musical in the Hyperion,” he tweeted.

Extend Avengers Campus to the Hollywood area, put Rogers the musical in the Hyperion. — Timothy Franco (@TimmyWestside) September 13, 2021

As of this writing, Chris Evans — the OG star-spangled man with a plan — hasn’t posted about this update to his fictional life.

You can check out more hopes for the fictional musical below.

Disney’s marketing team realizing they have to actually produce Rogers: The Musical now pic.twitter.com/rDPFKI6OhI — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) September 13, 2021

sam booking tickets for him and bucky to watch rogers the musical it’s true it’s happened — zach (@civiiswar) September 13, 2021

rogers the musical written by lin manuel miranda and starring james corden as steve rogers pic.twitter.com/rmKKXZNJam — bren (@intheheiqhts) September 13, 2021

"Rogers: The Musical" may literally be the funniest shit i've ever seen #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/2FtaTY7XAM — Caledonia 💙 (@andtogethernow) September 13, 2021

I know the Hawkeye trailer was supposed to make me want to watch it but all I want is ROGERS: THE MUSICAL. pic.twitter.com/NiaYdYiskU — Stephanie Cooke 🔮👻🎃🐺 PARANORTHERN is out now! (@hellocookie) September 13, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Lin Manuel Miranda will direct Rogers the musical. Manuel is confirmed to be playing the role of Steve himself. pic.twitter.com/b0SSwM0OQv — cen is working on her anger issues (@okaywiIson) September 13, 2021