Marvel Fans Think Fake Captain America Musical in ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer ‘May Literally Be the Funniest S– I’ve Ever Seen’

Marvel has officially released the first trailer for Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s “Hawkeye” series on Disney+, but fans are latching on to one particular Easter egg in the footage — and it has nothing to do with either archer. Instead, the standout is some signage for a show that’s hit Broadway in the MCU: “Rogers: The Musical.”
The poster for the show pops up just a few seconds into the trailer, looking pretty similar to “Hamilton” levels of hype. Fans get a brief glimpse of the stage action later in the trailer, as an actor playing Steve Rogers performs a huge dance number, apparently surrounded by fictionalized versions of the other five original Avengers (the production is presumably acting out the Battle of New York at some point).
As a result, Marvel fans have a whole lot of ideas about what “Rogers: The Musical” might look like.
“Presumably it’ll have ‘The Star-Spangled Man With A Plan’ as its belting finale,” BBC1 Film Critic Ali Plumb joked. Others pitched their ideas on who exactly is responsible for “Rogers: The Musical” becoming a thing, with Broadway vet Lin-Manuel Miranda popping up more than a few times.
Regardless of who’s responsible for the show in the fictional world, the general consensus is quickly becoming that Marvel should absolutely make it a thing in the real world. One Twitter user, Timothy Franco, suggested that Marvel team up with Disney Parks and Resorts to make it happen.
“Extend Avengers Campus to the Hollywood area, put Rogers the musical in the Hyperion,” he tweeted.
As of this writing, Chris Evans — the OG star-spangled man with a plan — hasn’t posted about this update to his fictional life.
You can check out more hopes for the fictional musical below.